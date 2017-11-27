Why BJP’s Lotus will bloom in Gujarat? PM Narendra Modi makes this theory to predict win

Delivering the entire speech in Gujarati, PM Modi predicted 150 seats for his party out of a total 182.

Gujarat election 2017: PM Narendra Modi on Monday said too much mudslinging by the Opposition has made it very easy for Bharatiya Janata Party to win upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections. Delivering the entire speech in Gujarati, PM Modi predicted 151 seats for his party out of a total 182. Making an emotional appeal in state’s Kutch, Modi said Gujarat is his home state. “Gujarat is my Atma, Bharat is my Parmatma.’ This land of Gujarat has cared for me, Gujarat has given me strength,” Modi said. He trained guns at the opposition for promoting dynasty over development. “On one side there is Vikas and Vishwas while on the other side there is Vanshwad,” Modi said. “Gujarat will never forgive the Congress Party and this has been the case for long. Congress has never liked Gujarat, has always preferred to see it lag behind,” he added. “It was the Congress which killed youngsters who were associated with the Maha Gujarat Movement,” PM said. He added that he has the ‘good fortune’ of knowing every part of Gujarat well.

“What if the Narmada waters had come to Kutch 30 years earlier? It would have made such a big difference in the lives of people here,” Modi said, adding the misgovernance of Congress adversely impacted Kutch. The prime minister recalled the time when the Kutch region was hit by earthquake and he was appointed as chief minister by top leadership. “After the Kutch earthquake Atal Ji asked me to go to Gujarat. On taking over, I spent considerable time in Kutch and learnt what administration is about. You can say that my training happened here in Kutch,” Modi said.

Prior to the rally, Modi visited a popular Maa Ashapura temple. “I left Delhi early in the morning and prayed to Maa Ashapura. I sought her blessings. After that, I have come here among you all,” he said.

Some other quotes made by PM Modi in he rally:

-They are coming to Gujarat and spreading lies about a son of Gujarat. Earlier they did that with Sardar Patel also. Gujarat will never accept this. No Gujarati will accept the lies that they are spreading

– The development work in Kutch after the 2001 quake is for all to see. Who imagined that Kutch can do so well in agriculture. People from the nation are coming here to enjoy the Rann Utsav: PM

– The ports of Kutch are handling tremendous traffic. They have become the getaways to India. Due to ports in Kutch commerce is getting a boost.

– There are some people who love spreading negativity and pessimism. My appeal to them is to stop doing that. They lack Neeti, Niyat, a Neta and a Naata with the people.

– There are some people who love spreading negativity and pessimism. My appeal to them is to stop doing that. They lack Neeti, Niyat, a Neta and a Naata with the people

– Does any Congress leader talk about Kamraj, Acharya Kripalani, Subhas Babu, UN Dhebar (who belonged to Gujarat)…no because they only talk about one family.

– A Pakistani court released a Pakistani terrorist and the Congress is celebrating. I was surprised why. And this same Congress refused to believe our own army on surgical strikes and preferred to believe the Chinese Ambassador: PM

– India was attacked on 26/11 and in Uri. You can see how India responded in the wake of both attacks. This explains the difference between their Government and ours.

