Who is Salman Nizami? Know about youth Congress leader slammed by PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

Nizami was reportedly appointed as the Joint Secretary of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee in 2014 at the behest of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Twitter)

While Gujarat was voting today in the first phase of state assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked Congress party during his poll campaign in Lunavada. PM Modi slammed the grand old party for questioning his parentage and upbringing in the recent poll campaigns. PM Modi said that Congress have also asked him who his parents are, the language which is not even used for enemies. He today hit out at Congress for having a youth leader Salman Nizami, for the controversial statements made in the past. ‘There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami, he is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul Ji’s father, grandmother. That is ok but he asks – Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father? Such language can’t even be used for enemies”, the prime minister said.

Speaking at the rally, Narendra Modi further said, “Salman Nizami asks on Twitter- Modi who is your father, who is your mother? Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home”.

Slamming Nizami, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra also said that the Congress youth leader is known for his anti-India mindset and Congress is supporting someone who is against the nation. Responding to these allegations, Senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said that BJP is trying to divert the voters’ attention by bringing out a different issue.

If you are wondering who is Salman Nizami and why he is in the news, here are few points you need to know:

1. Nizami was reportedly appointed as the Joint Secretary of the J&K Pradesh Congress Committee in 2014 at the behest of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

2. Back then, Salman had thanked CC president Prof Saif ud din Soz, AICC Gen. Secretary Ambika Soni, UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Union Minister for Heath G.N.Azad for appointing him as PCC Joint Secretary. He had also thanked Rahul Gandhi, who was in view of bringing the youths in the front line.

3. Salman is an active user on various social media platforms and also writes for many leading publications of the country.

4. He is also involved in public social work and seeks inspiration for Rahul Gandhi.

5. However, Nizami has a history of making controversial statements. Earlier this year, a defamation notice was issued against him for being critical of UP’s new chief minister Adityanath on Twitter on March 25. On March 19, Nizami had allegedly tweeted, “Zakir Naik is being hounded despite no evidence against him. Yogi Aditynath hs cases of murder, riots registered against him.”

Meanwhile, speaking to ABP News, Salman Nizami said that the BJP is conspiring against him. He said that he has never said any anti-national thing and has always been a Congress supporter. “I had filed a police complaint in 2015 over fake tweets posted on Indian Army. My account was hacked. I am a citizen of India and I am associated with Congress party that hung Afzal Guru. My family has fought against militancy and died for the nation”, Salman Nizami was quoted saying by the ABP News. Interestingly, Salman Nizami’s statement has come after The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) said that Nizami isn’t a part of the party.