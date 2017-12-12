What is Quest Kodiak aircraft? Seaplane PM Modi flew in from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad

Ending the Gujarat Elections campaign in his signature style, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today boarded a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district. (Image- Website/questaircraft)

Ending the Gujarat Elections campaign in his signature style, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today boarded a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district. It is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country, according to reports. It has been learnt that the Prime Minister’s return journey would also be by the same sea-plane. “Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back,” PM Modi said yesterday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this is for the first time in the history of the country that a sea-plane will land on a water body and that will be the Sabarmati river. “Our party had planned my road show tomorrow. However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the sea-plane,” PM Modi said. “We cannot have airports everywhere, so our government has planned to have these sea-planes,” PM Modi said.

Here is all about you want to know about Quest Kodiak aircraft

1. This is the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. It is a Quest Kodiac plane, a small aircraft, can transport between nine to 15 people.

2. It requires a runway length of just 300 metres for take off and landing, and is equipped with floats that allow it to land on waterways. Seaplanes can land on water bodies, while amphibian planes can operate on land as well as on water bodies.

3. Quest Aircraft Company was founded in the Pacific Northwest with an aim to design and produce the next generation of short takeoff and landing aircraft capable of bringing services and heavy supplies to the most remote regions.

4. Quest introduced its first aircraft, the Kodiak 100, in 2007. Its headquarter is located Sandpoint, Idaho, United States.

5. The aircraft can be run by a single pilot. It has an autopilot.

6. Most of the seaplanes have single engine and presently, single engine aircraft are not allowed to operate scheduled services. On October 4, SpiceJet unveiled plans to purchase more than 100 amphibian planes, estimated to cost USD 400 million, as the no-frills airline looks to boost regional operations, The budget carrier has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japan’s Setouchi Holdings to explore whether the amphibian planes can be used by the airline in a cost effective manner.

7. Notably, under the ambitious Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS), seaplanes are permitted to fly. “Operations under the Scheme will be permitted through fixed wing aircraft (including sea planes) and helicopters,” as per the final RCS document. The RCS, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) aims to connect unserved and under-served airports as well as make flying more affordable.

8. Earlier, with an aim to boost air connectivity to remote and unconnected destinations, Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari requested Japanese firm Setouchi to manufacture seaplanes in the country following the successful trial runs of the firm’s aircraft here. Assuring support, Gadkari said, “What I will request you (Setouchi) is that you need to start to Make in India… We will ensure that the land is available to you near the air strip (and) you can manufacture your (sea) planes in Nagpur”.