What are Gujarat assembly polls all about? Arun Jaitley makes this big statement against Congress

Congress is the most corrupt government while PM Modi is the most honest ever, says Arun Jaitley. (ANI)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today took a jibe at the Congress party. Jaitley while talking to reporters said that Gujarat assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in December, will be between development and casteism. While talking about the reservation, the finance minister said that Congress is misleading the patidars and the quotas are capped at 50 percent, as per CNN News 18 report. He added, that Congress is the most corrupt government while PM Modi is the most honest ever. When asked about the rescheduled parliament’s winter session he said that the session was changed during Congress rule also. He went on to say that the dates for the winter session will be announced soon. “Congress said that NDA is running away from Parliament session, they should know that even during their rule winter session dates were decided in a way that they didn’t clash with elections. Winter session will definitely take place and government will announce dates soon,” he said. Jaitley also said that the effect of Rahul Gandhi’s campaigning in Gujarat will be same as it was Uttar Pradesh. Meanwhile, BJP announced its second list of 36 candidates on Saturday. In the list, there are 13 ST candidates and two SC candidates. On Firday, the party had announced 70 candidates, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and state party chief Jitu Vaghani. Of the 70, 15 are Patels, 18 OBCs, three SCs and 11 STs.

Rahul is leading the Congress camp from the front in Gujarat. His promotion from Congress VP to president is a mere formality as there is no one in the party to challenge him for the post. Gandhi during his rallies in Gujarat has attacked PM Narendra Modi’s economic decisions like the demonetisation and GST and also questioned Modi’s Gujarat development model.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar predicted a massive win for the ruling BJP in Gujarat. Kumar, who recently joined hands with the BJP in Bihar, on Saturday said that the saffron party will not just win but also break its own record in the state. The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for the last 22 years. Opinion polls, as well as political pundits, have predicted a BJP win in the state, even as Congress appears to be making a comeback in the state. The doubts over the performance of the ruling BJP has been doing the rounds because of a number of reasons, including the absence of a charismatic leader like PM Modi, who served Gujarat as CM for 15 years. The state has witnessed massive protests by Patidars for reservation in government jobs and colleges in the last two years. Moreover, the changed tactics of Congress and new-found confidence of its vice-president Rahul Gandhi have given reasons for the BJP to worry. However, Kumar believes nothing can stop a BJP win in the state this year.