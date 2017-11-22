This is how Congress will give quota to Patidars in Gujarat: Hardik Patel reveals fresh details ahead of polls

In a major boost for Congress ahead of next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel today said Congress has agreed to their quota demands and in case it wins polls, it will be cleared and it will put the community at par with OBCs.

In a major boost for Congress ahead of next month’s Gujarat Assembly polls, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel today said Congress has agreed to their quota demands and in case it wins polls, it will be cleared and it will put the community at par with OBCs. Addressing media, Patel noted that Article 46 will be used by Congress to bring in a bill for non-reserved classes. He said Congress has agreed to all conditions. “A formula has been vetted by legal experts. A panel will be formed after talks,” Patel said.