Smriti Irani’s latest on Rahul Gandhi: ‘A person out on bail mocks the courts, carry on bhai’

Replying to Gandhi, Irani wrote: “A person out on bail mocks the courts. Lage raho Bhai Gujarat phir bhi haroge ???? Saal Mubarak (sic).”

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for his comment on a news story related to the ongoing Jay Amit Shah controversy. Replying to Gandhi, Irani wrote: “A person out on bail mocks the courts. Lage raho Bhai Gujarat phir bhi haroge ???? Saal Mubarak (sic).” Irani was replying to Gandhi’s tweet where he had tagged an Indian Express report. Gandhi had written, “Na bolunga na bolne dunga” (Neither I will speak, nor let anyone speak).

The IE report tagged in the post said that an Ahmedabad court has passed an order barring the news site, which first published the story on Jay Amit Shah, from publishing any further report on BJP president Amit Shah’s son “so that the right to live with dignity of the plaintiff (Jay) may be protected”.

As per the report, the presiding justice observed that the “injunction should be granted to applicant/plaintiff (Jay)” even though notice was not served upon the opposite parties (The Wire, its editor, the writer of the article, and others).

A person out on bail mocks the courts. Lage raho Bhai Gujarat phir bhi haroge ???? Saal Mubarak http://t.co/WQJI9i1NaH — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 20, 2017

मित्रों, शाह-जादे के बारे में ना बोलूंगा, ना बोलने दूंगाhttp://t.co/y9QlHFHFHS — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 20, 2017

The court also made observations about not hearing arguments of the website before issuing the injunction, “…it is mandatory for this court to issue notice of such application to the opposite party . But in the present case, it appears that if an immediate remedy is not given to the applicant, there is a chance of publishing the news, for which the present plaintiff has filed the suit.”

The order stated, “This court is of the opinion that if the application (of Jay) is not allowed, then it may lead to prejudice with the rights and interest of the applicant.”