Saurashtra-Kutch election exit poll results: Here’s how BJP, Congress may perform in this part of Gujarat

Gujarat elections 2017: Election officers in Vadodara check whether papers and machines are in order for Thursday’s polling. (Express photo/Bhupendra Rana)

Saurashtra-Kutch election exit poll results: Gujarat turned into an electoral battleground this month. On one hand, PM Narendra Modi fought hard to prove his dominance in state and prestige, on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi-led Congress went all out to prove his mettle and also revive themselves. The voting for 48 out of 182 seats in Gujarat assembly in the Saurashtra-Kutch region took place in phase 1. It has been a stronghold for Congress party and many Patidars live in the area. Saurashtra constitutes of seven districts which are Porbandar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Surendranagar, and Rajkot. The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections ended today, whereas the first phase of voting was concluded on December 9. The final result of the election will be declared on 18 December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cast his vote after waiting in a queue to exercise his right at a polling booth set up at a school in Sabarmati constituency of Ahmedabad. BJP has been ruling the state for over 20 years. In 2012, the then chief minister Narendra Modi had won 116 seats whereas Shakti-Sinh Gohil-led Congress managed to win mere 60 seats. Notably, BJP got a big shock from the Grand Old Party, when Congress leader Ahmed Patel emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha elections held in August this year.

What all exit poll say

ABP News-CSDS Exit Poll

Saurashtra Kutch region

BJP- 34

Congress- 19

Others – 01

Times Now-BMR Exit Poll

BJP- 109

Congress- 70

Others- 3

Republic-C Voter Exit Poll

BJP- 33

Congress- 20

Others- 1