Rocky Mittal, BJP’s star campaigner for every Modi rally in Gujarat

BJP is banking heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win the Gujarat Assembly polls. While, the much-hyped verbal duel between PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi has grabbed the headline, one man also managed to hog the limelight. Rocky Mittal- the singer got the crowd’s attention, according to Indian Express report. Mittal has been singing songs in PM Modi’s praise in every rally featuring the former Gujarat Chief Minister. “Swarg se Sundar Gujarat ho Modiji ka sapna, 150 se zyada seetein mange Narendra Modiji apna,” sang Mittal. This is one of his songs. Mittal hails from Kaithal and proudly calls himself ‘a Modi bhakt’. He claimed that he had composed 50 such songs. Apart from being a singer, he claims to be publicity adviser and coordinator for Haryana CM M L Khattar. He also sad that cabinet equivalent rank in Haryana. Polling in Gujarat will be held on December 9, 14 and counting will be held on December 18.

He has been performing in Modi rallies since November 27. “I have been composing and singing songs for Modiji since 2013 and even made a documentary on him when he completed three years as PM,” Mittal said. Also known as Jai Bhagwan Mittal, he says he has composed 10 songs especially for the Gujarat polls, including Swarg se sundar… It has been learnt that months before the May 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Mittal came up with a collection of songs called Modi Amritwani, including one rooting for Modi as Prime Minister.

“As the BJP and Modiji’s biggest fan, Rocky Mittal has been the star campaigner for Modiji’s rallies in Gujarat from the beginning. The state BJP office has prepared Mittal’s schedule with instructions from the central BJP,” says Daxesh Shah, the state BJP’s publicity-in-charge. Mittal has so far performed at over a dozen rallies this election. “Music and dance are an part of political rallies in Haryana, unlike here in Gujarat. The cultural performance that goes on for hours in a political rally there would wind up in half an hour or an hour in Gujarat,” Mittal said. “Chahe Rocky Mittal mukhya mantri ban jaye, Modiji ke liye thumke lagata rahunga,” he says. He claims he does not take payment for his campaign. Mittal said he was planning to stay in Gujarat until the elections are over.

Cyclone Ockhi barrelled towards the Gujarat coast, where it is likely to make a landfall this midnight, forcing the BJP to defer today’s election rally of Prime Minister Naerndra Modi in Surat.

The cyclone also led to cancellation of the campaign meetings of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday. The rallies of BJP chief Amit Shah and several other political bigwigs scheduled for yesterday were also cancelled. Gandhi, however, made it to the state and addressed a rally in Kutch, while calling off three campaign meetings planned in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar towns. The prime minister, meanwhile, appealed to BJP workers to extend a helping hand to those who are likely be hit by the cyclone.