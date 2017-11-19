RJD to side with Congress; not to field candidates in Gujarat polls

Extending its support to the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided not to field any candidate in the Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month, reports The Press Trust of India. (Photo: PTI)

Extending its support to the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has decided not to field any candidate in the Gujarat Assembly polls to be held next month, reports The Press Trust of India. The announcement has been made by the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Former chief minister Lalu Prasad has appealed to the minorities, backwards, Dalits, farmers and labourers and Yadavs of Gujarat to vote against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Gujarat elections to ensure that the opposition party’s defeat. Prasad, during a press briefing to the reporters after the party’s national executive meeting said, “The RJD will support the Congress party. We will not put up our own candidates in the Gujarat elections.” The RJD supremo informed that Nitish Kumar headed Janata Dal United, JD(U), is putting up candidates for the elections. When asked about the decision of the Sharad Yadav-led faction of JD(U), Prasad commented, “I don’t know what Sharad Yadav would do. It has no meaning at the moment”.

Meanwhile, Congress which has been out of power in the state for two decades on Friday had held talks National Congress Party (NCP) and Sharad Yadav-led faction of JD(U) about forming an alliance ahead of the elections. Before November 21, the last date of filing the nomination of candidate, the parties have sought time to seek the matters of alliance however, the Election Commission accepted the Janata Dal United party led by Nitish Kumar faction as the original name holder of the party. The EC squashed the claims of Sharad Yadav’s faction to have the right over the party’s name and election symbol.

Lalu Prasad Yadav earlier while addressing the members of national executive meet said that Kumar is putting up candidates to split ‘Patel votes’ in the Gujarat elections. Prasad further said that his party would hold a ‘Parivartan Rally’ three months prior the Lok Sabha elections “to uproot the BJP, reports PTI. Lalu further emphasised that the BJP-led government and its Union ministers have the lone agenda of criticising him and pointed out the fact that not a single MP from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) who has won from Bihar will emerge winners in the next Lok Sabha polls. Prasad who was elected as the head of RJD took over the post of the RJD national president on November 14, 2017. The party is planning to hold an open session along with a national council meet on November 21 to ratify Prasad’s post as the president of the party.