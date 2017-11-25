Rahul Gandhi’s claim on unemployment numbers in Gujarat goes viral; know what he said

Rahul Gandhi’s two speeches citing unemployment numbers in Gujarat have gone viral. (Image: Video grab)

A video showing Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s alleged blunder during two different election rallies is going viral on social media. In the video, the Congress vice-president is seen citing two different figures at two separate rallies for the number of youth unemployed in Gujarat. The video was Tweeted by BJP IT head Amit Malviya on Twitter who accused him of lying. He wrote: “Rahul Gandhi caught faking unemployment numbers in Gujarat.. He reduced the number of unemployed in the state by a whooping 20 lakhs in a matter of hours. He has been blatantly lying on several other issues but usually the quick media has done no fact check! Why?(sic)”

In one chunk of the video, allegedly shot in Porbandar on Friday, Gandhi is seen saying that 50 Lakh youths in Gujarat are unemployed. While in the other part, shot in Ahmedabad, the Congress VP says that 30 Lakh youths in the state don’t have jobs.

Rahul Gandhi caught faking unemployment numbers in Gujarat.. He reduced the number of unemployed in the state by a whooping 20 lakhs in a matter of hours. He has been blatantly lying on several other issues but usually the quick media has done no fact check! Why? pic.twitter.com/nwovgBEHEv — Amit Malviya (@malviyamit) November 25, 2017

Well, Gandhi is not new when it comes to making speech gaffes. In past, the Congress leaders have made a number blunders, among which Aloo Ki factory, Madam Speaker, India is the Saudi Arabia of 21st century are some of the most infamous.

Well, apart from the alleged gaffe, Gandhi had slammed Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for reportedly not accepting a giant tricolour made by Dalits citing lack of space. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rupani have space in their hearts only for a few industrialists, but not Dalits, farmers and poor.

Gandhi was addressing a gathering of Dalits at Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute near Sanand town in Ahmedabad district, where he accepted a 125 x 83.3 feet tricolour weighing 240 kg. Gandhi further said that prime minister or Gujarat chief minister had no space for Dalits, farmers, poor and small businessmen. He also attacked Modi and Rupani over the Una Dalit flogging incident. Earlier, Gandhi also alleged the government delayed the winter session ofParliament as it wanted to avoid discussion on issues related to the Rafale deal and Doklam standoff before the Gujarat polls.