Rahul Gandhi unleashes poetic taunt on Narendra Modi; promises electricity, loan waiver and correct crop prices

“Fasal ka sahi daam, Bijli ka intejaam, Karj honge maaf, Gaanv-Gaanv hoga insaaf…. Kisaano ko milenge chine hue adhikaar, aao laayein Congress sarkaar,” Rahul Gandhi said in his latest Tweet.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made two poetic Tweets to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party. Taunting Modi, Gandhi asked people of Gujarat to vote for Congress. “Fasal ka sahi daam, Bijli ka intejaam, Karj honge maaf, Gaanv-Gaanv hoga insaaf…. Kisaano ko milenge chine hue adhikaar, aao laayein Congress sarkaar,” Rahul Gandhi said in his latest Tweet (Correct price of the crop will be given, proper electricity arrangements will be made, loans(for farmers) will be forgiven, there will be justice in every village). This was Gandhi’s second poetry of the day. Earlier, Gandhi had questioned Modi and BJP about rising prices of basic commodities and inflation. Through the poetry, Gandhi highlighted that the troubles faced by the note-ban of last year have hurt the commoners. He also took a jibe at the new tax reform, Goods and Services Tax and said the reform took away all the money from people.

The question posed by Rahul Gandhi said that it is burdensome to live with ever rising prices and asked whether the BJP government is in power to benefit the rich. Rahul tweeted: “22 saalo ka hisaab, Gujarat Maange Jawaab… Pradhanmantri ji ko saathwa sawal: .. Jumlo ki Bewafaai maar gayi, Notebandi ki lootai maar gayi, GST saari kamai maar gayi, Baaki kuch bacha to mehengayi maar gayi, Badte daamo se jeena dushvar, bas ameero ki hogi Bhajpa sarkar,” he said along with picture.

Along with the Tweet, Rahul Gandhi posted a picture which shows the price comparison of basic commodities from the year 2014 to 2017. He posted the rates of Gas Cylinder, Pulses, Tomato, Onion, Milk and Diesel and the increase in over the price along with the percentage increase.

Meanwhile, Congress has tweeted that all of Gandhi’s events today at Morbii and Surendranagar have been cancelled due to bad weather conditions. All his programmes on Wednesday also stand cancelled. His events on December 7 will be shifted to December 8.

बस अमीरों की होगी भाजपा सरकार? pic.twitter.com/1S8Yt0nI7B — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 5, 2017

Earlier in the day, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he mostly talked about the Congress in his speeches as he had no plans for poll-bound Gujarat’s future. Gandhi also promised a “golden future” for the people of Gujarat, and said if the Congress forms government in the western state, it will not take decisions like the (GST) “Gabbar Singh Tax” and demonetisation. Modi has been strongly criticising the Congress and its policies while on campaign trail in his home state, where the first phase of polling will take place on Saturday.

“Yesterday, I saw (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji’s (election rally) speech. From what I saw, Modiji talked about Congress party and me for 60 per cent of the speech…that Congress party is this, Congress party is that,” Gandhi told an election rally at Anjar in Kutch district.