Rahul Gandhi targets Narendra Modi, says PM forgot to speak about corruption charges against Amit Shah’s son

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today once again slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the latter has not spoken anything on the issue of development in the state in his speeches so far. Addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Patan city, He said that even as the prime minister brought up the issue of Mani Shankar Prasad, he also did not say anything about corruption. “The prime minister forgot to speak on corruption after charges were made against Amit Shah’s son”, Rahul Gandhi alleged in his speech. Speaking at the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that the in all speeches the prime minister only targets him. “The election is about people of Gujarat and not about individuals”, he added. Targetting BJP Government in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi said that even as the promises of jobs were given to people of five villages, these were not kept.

“They have everything, central government, Maharashtra government.everything…but Congress party has nothing but the truth of Gujarat”, added Congress vice president.Earlier in the day, Narendra Modi took on Salman Nizami, a youth Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir, over his tweet questioning the family background of the prime minister. Addressing a rally in Lunavada town of the state, he said, There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami, he is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul Ji’s father, grandmother. That is ok but he asks – Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father? Such language can’t even be used for enemies”.

“Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home”. Pointing out that the Congress did not keep promises it made to the Muslim community, the prime minister further said, “In every part of the nation, the Congress has misled the Muslim community. They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise,” the prime minister said in his rally.

Gujarat has gone on the first phase of polling today. Among those in the fray include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The second phase will be held on December 14 and results will be out on December 18.