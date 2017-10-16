Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s Gujarat visit; next step in shayari war let loose

(Source: PTI)

It seems like Rahul Gandhi has made up his mind to spice up the election campaign with his statements and tweets. After attacking the BJP government over India’s ranking in the Global Hunger Index with ‘shayari’ (a form of poetry), Rahul’s latest tweet indicates that the ‘shayari’ war isn’t over yet. Rahul tweeted, Mausam Ke Haal: Chunav se pehle Gujarat mein aaj hogi jumlon ki baarish (Weather Report: Gujarat will see a shower of platitudes before elections). A day before Rahul took a jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over US President Donald Trump’s tweet, which said ‘Starting to develop a much better relationship with Pakistan and its leaders’. Rahul asked Modi to give another hug to Donald Trump. He took to his Twitter account to write ‘Modi ji quick; looks like President Trump needs another hug’.

Recently, after the ranking of India slipped in the Global Hunger Index, Rahul used Dushyant Kumar’s ‘shayari’ to slam the incumbent government which says, ‘If you are hungry, be patient! So what if you have no bread? Hunger is a hot topic, these days, Of debate in the Delhi Durbar!’ Union textile minister, Smriti Zubin Irani responded by tweeting another ‘shayari’. She wrote, ‘Aye Satta Ki Bukh Sabr Kar, Aakde Saath Nahi To Kya, Khudgarzon Ko Zama Kar, Mulk Ki Badnaami Ka Shor To Macha Hi Lenge’ (hey you who are hungry for power, be patient, what if you don’t have the numbers, you can collect selfish people, noise can be made to malign the country). In another tweet, Irani wrote, “ Not surprising that in his keenness to run down Hon PM, Rahul Gandhi maligns the Nation.”

With elections coming close, it is safe to say that the ‘shayari’ war is only going to intensify.