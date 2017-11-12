Rahul Gandhi says transform GST; 3 things he wants from Modi government

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress vice president said his party would continue to fight for the 18-percent cap on the highest GST slab. (IE)

A huge change has been effected in GST by the GST Council, but that is clearly no enough. In a message uploaded on his Twitter account, he urged the government to 1) keep most of the items that are used by people of the country on daily basis out of the GST; 2) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi also urged the Modi government to keep 18 percent as the maximum slab in the Goods and Services Tax (GST); 3) he also said that to ensure price rise does not hit the common man, Centre must keep items like petrol, diesel and gas cylinders under the GST scheme.

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress vice president said his party would continue to fight for the 18-percent cap on the highest GST slab rather than ongoing 28 percent. Vowing that the Congress would get the job done if BJP doesn’t, he also reiterated that the country needed a simple tax and not the “Gabbar Singh Tax” as he had earlier described the tax regime to target the Narendra Modi government, PTI said.

Speaking to the agency on Friday, Congress general secretary in-charge of Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot claimed that the GST council decided to cut the tax rates because of the pressure created by Rahul Gandhi and the response that the party was receiving in the western part of the state.

Gujarat is under the BJP’s rule for more two decades and the Congress is trying to remove it from power. Congress has made GST and demonetisation key issues of their campaign, the agency added.

He also claimed the council brought changes in tax rates with an eye on votes in poll-bound Gujarat. The state will go on the poll in two phases on December 9 and December 14 respectively. “It (BJP) is rankled by trepidation that Gujarat will slip off its hands. That’s why the rates were cut. The Council did so because of the pressure Rahulji mounted and the response his yatras in the state are getting”.