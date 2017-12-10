Gujarat Election 2017: Rahul Gandhi says PM Narendra Modi obsessed with himself, gives proof

Rahul Gandhi openly criticized PM Narendra Modi for ignoring the needs of the common people. (ANI)

As Gujarat’s gears up for the second phase of polling on December 14, fiery political campaigning by stalwarts from BJP and Congress continues in every nook and corner of Gujarat. On Sunday, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in Gujarat Kheda district. Beginning his second day of campaigning from Dakor in Kheda, Rahul Gandhi offered prayers at Ranchhodji Temple in Dakor.

Addressing the crowd here, the Congress scion openly criticized PM Narendra Modi for ignoring the needs of the common people. Rahul attacked PM Modi saying that he is only obsessed with himself and doesn’t care about the common people of the country. “Kal maine Modi Ji ka bhaashan suna. Usmein Modi Ji ne 90% Modi Ji ki baat ki. (I heard PM Modi’s speech yesterday where 90% of his speech was only about him). Rahul wasn’t behind in pointing out that the Prime Minister has nothing to say about the disaster caused by demonetisation or GST. “Modi ji ne aapko line me khada kiya, Gabbar Singh Tax lagaya. Modi ji bhrashtachar ki baat aaj kal nahi karte (PM Modi made you stand in a queue, he introduced Gabbar Singh Tax. But, he doesn’t talk about corruption anymore)”, Rahul added. He said that the money of all thieves in India was turned white by Modi.

Again raising his pitch against the corruption charges against BJP President Amit Shah and his son Jai Shah, Rahul said that only they have made money when the entire country suffered from demonetisation. He pointed that money has accumulated in the hands of a few businessman under PM Modi government but when Congress comes to power money will be used for the benefit of the people in the state.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said that the small and medium-sized corporations are facing many troubles. The Congress VP tweeted that it is the big corporations that are happy and overjoyed. Rahul Gandhi, again, blamed the two economic reform: Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Demonetisation for such a condition of the small and medium-sized corporations. He blamed that these two changes in the economy of India have hit the country in a negative way. He blamed that it was these two reforms that hurt many businesses in the state of Gujarat.