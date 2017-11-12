Rahul Gandhi says Congress will change Gabbar Singh Tax into simple tax

Rahul Gandhi said that he would not rest till the Gabbar Singh Tax changes into a “simple tax”. (IE image)

The Centre might have reduced the Goods & Services Tax (GST) on a number of items, but that doesn’t stop Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi from attacking the Modi government. Rahul, who launched his fourth leg of campaigning in Gujarat on Saturday, said that he would not rest till the Gabbar Singh Tax changes into a “simple tax”, as per The Indian Express. Rahul, who kicked off the campaign by paying a visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar; later addressed the crowd at Chiloda in Gujarat where he said that the tax would be made simpler if Congress comes to power. “GST is still not a simple tax. It is Gabbar Singh Tax and when Congress will be back in power it will change it into simple tax and turn into one tax rather than five different taxes,” Rahul was quoted saying.

The Congress scion also took the credit for the tax cut on 178 items by the GST Council. “It is good that the Congress party and the people of this country pressurised BJP to bring down many items from 28% bracket to 18%,” Rahul said. Continuing his attack against the government, Gandhi said the Congress would continue to fight for an 18 percent cap on the highest GST slab instead of the current 28 percent, and vowed that the party would get the job done “if the ruling BJP doesn’t”, according to the report.

Rahul attacked the PM Narendra Modi and his government for the poor implementation of the GST. He said that the aim of the tax is to break the backbone of the Indian Economy and strengthen the backbones of a selected few industrialists. As the Congress vice-president continued his yatra through the north Gujarat towns and villages in a bus, the Congress leader pointed out that the country needs a simple tax and that the current system requires structural changes, says IE report.