Rahul Gandhi makes big statement, says listened to PM Modi speech, found mostly himself in it

Addressing a rally today, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the Gujarat Assembly elections were not about the Congress or the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but about the future of the state and its people. While addressing a crowd today, Gandhi said, ”I listened to Modi ji’s speech yesterday, 60% of his speech was on Congress and me. This election is not about Congress or BJP but about the future of Gujarat and its people.” Clearly, he wanted a more substantive content in PM Modi’s speeches and less of Rahul Gandhi and Congress!

Rahul Gandhi’s comment comes after PM Modi had taken potshots at him through his speech following which Congress blamed Prime ‌Minister of “suffering from Rahul Gandhi-phobia” and reminded him that he is still to answer questions raised by senior leaders of his own party. “Why is the prime minister suffering from Rahul Gandhi phobia? Why is he so much stressed?” Congress communications in-charge Randeep Surjewala said before Gandhi filed his nomination papers for the party’s presidential post. “Why is the prime minister getting so anxious and tense about the election of Rahul Gandhi? This day marks the amalgamation of old and new aspirations and Rahul Gandhi who has the backing of all Indians,” Surjewala said.

The Congress vice-president yesterday had filed nominations for the post of party president, heralding a generational shift in the leadership of the grand old party seeking a revival in its electoral fortunes. The 47-year-old Gandhi scion is set take over the party’s reins from Sonia Gandhi, who has steered the party for 19 years, including the 10 when it led the UPA government. Sonia Gandhi was one of the leaders who proposed Rahul’s name, but she was not present at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters during the nomination filing. His sister Priyanka Vadra was also absent. However, former President of India Pranab Mukherjee and former Prime Minister Manmohan SIngh were present at the meeting. At the meeting, Manmohan said, “Rahul ji has been the darling of the Congress….”