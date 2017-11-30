Rahul Gandhi LIVE in Gujarat: In Lathi, Congress VP says demontisation hurt women and farmers

Rahul Gandhi LIVE in Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Vallabhipur, Bhavnagar and Botad.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is running a massive campaign in Gujarat in order give his party boost in Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Today, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Vallabhipur, Bhavnagar and Botad. Yesterday, Gandhi attacked the prime minister over his silence on the Rafale fighter jet deal and the row surrounding a company of Jay Shah, the son of BJP chief Amit Shah. The Congress VP is also reaching out to the influential Patidar community, a traditional vote base of the saffron party, a section of which is veering towards the Congress.

Here are all the Live Updates of Rahul Gandhi’s Gujarat visit:

12.20 pm: Did you get Rs 15 Lakhs? Mahilayo se paisa unka cheena? Chote dukanadaaro ko nuksaan hua? Aur Modi ji haste rehte hain: Gandhi said.

12.13 pm: Congress VP addresses rally in Lathi, Gujarat.

12.11 pm: Earlier in the day, Congress VP Rahul Gandhi met and interacted with a delegation of traders in Amreli, Gujarat this morning.

12.00 pm: Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Vallabhipur, Bhavnagar and Botad.