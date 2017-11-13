Rahul Gandhi lets out big secret, says he is a big Shiv Bhakta, believes in truth

Gandhi, who offered prayers at Bahuchara Ji Temple near Gujarat’s Mehsana, said that he is a believer of truth.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Monday revealed that he is a Shiv Bhakta (devotee of Lord Shiva). Gandhi, who offered prayers at Bahuchara Ji Temple near Gujarat’s Mehsana, said that he is a believer of truth. “Main Shiv ka bhakt hoon, sachaai mein believe karta hoon. BJP jo bhi bole main apni sachaai mein believe karta hu,” Gandhi said in Gujarat’s Patan (I am a devotee of Shiva and I believe in truth. Whatever BJP says, I believe in my truth). Gandhi was also seen offering prayer with all the formalities at the temple. Earlier, he targeted Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over the SEBI slapping fine on his firm for alleged manipulative shares trade, and asked the prime minister to speak out on the issue. Gandhi, on a poll campaign tour of Gujarat, claimed that the share market regulator has termed Rupani “beimaan” (dishonest) and imposed fine on him.

The Congress VP asked PM Modi to speak out against his “dishonest” chief minister. “Gujarat is more corrupt than the entire country. Surat businessmen told me that policemen come to their units every two minutes (allegedly to demand bribe),” he was quoted as saying by PTI. The 47-year-old Congress leader made comments while addressing a public meeting in Banaskantha district on the second day of his campaign tour of North Gujarat.

Gandhi said that some days ago SEBI termed Gujarat chief minister as beimaan (dishonest) and fined him. “Modiji used to say ‘na khaoonga, na khane doonga’ (I will neither take graft nor allow corruption). Please open your mouth on this subject now. But he is silent. Now his slogan is ‘na bolta hu, na bolne dunga’ (I will not speak myself and won’t allow others to do so’),” Gandhi said.