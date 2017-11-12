Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: We speak truth, Modi ji allowed hoarders to turn black money into white

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi continued his scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat. (IE image)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi continued his scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second day of the Navsarjan Yatra in Gujarat. Rahul, who launched the fourth leg of campaigning in the state, hit out at PM Narendra Modi led government over demonetisation. Addressing a rally at Banaskantha’s Deesa, the Congress scion attacked the Centre saying that “Modiji ki notebandi mein Hindustan ke saare choron ne apna saara kaala paisa safed kar diya.”(During the note ban all the hoarders turned their black money into white)

Amid all the political mudslinging, Rahul had earlier said that even if he and the Congress party spot and point out PM Narendra Modi’s or BJP’s faults, they will never make put down the position of the Prime Minister. “Whatever we do, spot Modi’s faults or disturb BJP, we won’t disrespect PM’s position. When Modi ji was in opposition he used to speak with disrespect about PM. That is the difference between us and them, no matter what Modi says about us we’ll not go beyond a certain point as he is the Prime Minister. But we speak the truth,” Gandhi said. Rahul’s day 2 schedule began from Banaskantha today and will conclude at Patan where he will cruise through North Gujarat meeting and addressing issues of farmers, youth, traders, women and unemployment.

Rahul also said he wanted Modi government to bring petrol, diesel, gas cylinders under GST and fix a uniform rate, not more than 18percent.

देश की आवाज है- सरकार बहानेबाजी बंद करे आम जनता के इस्तेमाल की अधिकतम चीजों पर GST खत्म करे। महंगाई का बोझ कम करने के लिए पेट्रोल, डीजल और गैस सिलिंडर को GST के अंदर लाए। GST का “एक रेट” तय करे जो कम से कम हो और किसी भी हालत में 18% से ज्यादा न हो। — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 12, 2017

Rahul had targeted the government yesterday over GST saying that he would not rest till the Gabbar Singh Tax changes into a “simple tax”. The Congress scion also took the credit for the tax cut on 178 items by the GST Council. “It is good that the Congress party and the people of this country pressurised BJP to bring down many items from 28% bracket to 18%,” Rahul had said earlier