Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: On Demonetisation anniversary, Congress VP to hold black day protest with traders in Surat

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Live Updates: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi is visiting Surat in poll-bound Gujarat where he will hold ‘Black-Day’ protest. Gandhi will participate in a candle-light vigil. Gandhi will have informal meetings with the industry representatives and workers during the day. This is part of countrywide protests in the form of processions, rallies and candle-light marches are being held by the Congress and other Opposition parties to mark the first anniversary of note ban today. Gandhi’s decision to take part in the protest in Gujarat assumes political significance as the state is going for polls on December 9 and 14. Counting of votes will be held on December 18.Gandhi will have formal interaction with traders in Adajan area of the city in the evening, Congress said. Gandhi will participate in a candle light vigil on the ‘Black Day’ near Vivekanand statue in Chowk Bazar area of Surat city after a formal meeting with traders, the party said. Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi confirmed the proposed visit and the programme of the party vice president.

12:10 PM: Rahul Gandhi will lead a candlelight march in Surat’s Chowk Bazar area as part of the Opposition parties’ “Black Day” protest in Gujarat’s Surat.

12:07 PM: It has also asked all its leaders to participate in such protests and strongly highlight the demerits of the decision, which it said is a “colossal and completely avoidable failure”.

12:03 PM: The Congress leaders will pan out across the country and will participate in protests with “Desh Bhugat Raha hai” and “India suffers” as the central theme for the day.

12:00 PM: The Congress, which described the note ban decision as the “biggest scam” and “the largest government-abetted money laundering scheme”, has asked all its state units to organise protests, processions and marches to mark the day.

11:53 AM: “Ek aansu bhi hukumat ke liye khatra hai, tumne dekha nahin aankhon ka samundar hona” (Even a single tear is a danger for the government, you have not seen eyes turning into an ocean),” he said in another tweet.

11:50 AM: To mark the anniversary of note ban, the Congress will observe a “black day” today and will hold countrywide protests in the form of processions, rallies and candle-light marches.

11:47 AM: “Demonetisation is a tragedy. We stand with millions of honest Indians, whose lives and livelihoods were destroyed by PM’s thoughtless act,” the Congress Vice President said on Twitter.

11:44 AM: Taking a poetic dig at the government, Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi that even a single tear spelt danger for the government and one has not seen an ocean coming out of the eyes, tagging a picture of some poor people crying while standing in queues.

11:41 AM: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on the noteban anniversary today termed demonetisation as a “tragedy” and a “thoughtless act” and alleged that due to it livelihood of millions of honest Indians were destroyed.

11:38 AM: Gandhi said his party stood with all those people who have suffered due to demonetisation, which was announced this day last year by the prime minister.

11:36 AM: The Congress, on its website, also put out an article on demonetisation, dubbing it as a “Modi-Made Disaster”.

11:33 AM: The leaders have also been asked to take out their protests with “Desh Bhugat Raha hai” and “India suffers” as the central theme for the day, besides organising press conferences and “aggressively” participating in TV debates to ensure “good publicity”.

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will be in Surat today to interact with workers & traders regarding issues they are facing. #BJPMoneyLaunderingDay pic.twitter.com/7JUskfvwjN — Congress (@INCIndia) November 8, 2017

11:27 am: The Congress, which described the note ban decision as the “biggest scam” and “the largest government-abetted money laundering scheme”, has already asked all its state units to organise protests, processions and marches to mark the day.

11:24 AM: Congress has also asked all its leaders to participate in such protests and “strongly” highlight the demerits of the decision, which it said is a “colossal and completely avoidable failure”.