LIVE | Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat: Congress VP to accept ‘largest’ Tricolour from students at Dalit Shakti Kendra

Gujarat election 2017: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi plays a musical instrument at an interaction program at Harij in Patan district on November 13, 2017. GPCC President Bharatsinh Solanki is also seen. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat elections 2017: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is starting two-day campaign for the upcoming polls from today. The two-phase polls in the state will be held on December 9 and 14, while the results will be announced on December 18. Gandhi, who would soon become the Congress president, will accept a giant national flag made by Dalit community, which was earlier meant to be presented to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani a few months ago. However, according to PTI, the state officials Ahmedabad had reportedly refused to accept it citing lack of space.

In what can be seen as a bid to gain Dalit votes, Rahul will visit Dalit Shakti Kendra (DSK), a vocational training institute run by Dalit activists, near Sanand town of Ahmedabad. Apart from interacting with Dalits in Sanand, Rahul will interact with fishermen, doctors, teachers and villagers on his route covering Porbandar, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Mahisagar and Dahod districts.

Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat Day 1 Live Updates:

11.00 am: Manish Doshi said, “This is the largest national flag ever made. Though it was meant to be presented to Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, he had refused to accept it when Dalits went to Gandhinagar in August. When Rahulji learned about it, he conveyed his desire to accept the flag with full honour,” Doshi added.

10.50 am: “During his visit, Rahulji will accept a giant national flag, measuring 125 feet in length and 83 feet in height, from Dalit students of the Kendra. He will also address locals and Dalits of surrounding areas at the centre,” Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi was quoted as saying by PTI.