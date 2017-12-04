Gujarat polls: Rahul Gandhi flays Narendra Modi over unemployment, 7th Pay Commission

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at Prime Minister and BJP over alleged unemployment in Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today took a dig at Prime Minister and BJP over alleged unemployment in Gujarat Assembly elections. In a Tweet, he said that while youths in the state are unemployed, lakhs of contractual workers are not happy. The tweet comes even as Rahul Gandhi will file nomination for the Congress president’s post. This is Gandhi’s sixth question. Earlier, Gandhi had launched scathing attack on PM Modi and BJP attack by raking up Gujarat’s debt issue. In a Twitter post, Gandhi had posted “In 1995, Gujarat’s debt stood at 9,183 crore. In 2017, Gujarat’s stands at 2,41,000 crore”. Gandhi also brought up the BJP’s 22-year rule in Gujarat and said people were demanding answers. “22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule),” he tweeted. Seeking to pin the government down on the issue of housing, Gandhi asked the prime minister whether it would take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis. Giving numbers to buttress his argument, he said, “First question to the prime minister on the state of affairs in Gujarat – In 2012, he promised to provide 50 lakh new houses, but provided 4.72 lakh in five years. Will the prime minister tell whether it will take another 45 years to fulfil the promise?”

PM Modi yesterday mocked the Congress vice president over the allegation that he gave an “enormous piece” of land to an industrialist. PM Modi also said 125 crore people of this country were his “God” and he was their priest. “The Congress is being rejected from every corner of the country. They need to introspect,” Modi said at a rally. Making a veiled reference to Gandhi, he said, “One leader during his speech said Modi gave 48,000 crore acres of land to an industrialist. The area he is talking about is three times the size of land available on the earth. I don’t know what to do… to laugh or cry.”

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 6ठा सवाल: भाजपा की दोहरी मार

एक तरफ युवा बेरोजगार

दूसरी तरफ़ लाखों

फिक्स पगार और कांट्रैक्ट कर्मचारी बेज़ार 7वें वेतन आयोग में ₹18000 मासिक होने के बावजूद फिक्स और कांट्रैक्ट पगार ₹5500 और ₹10000 क्यों? pic.twitter.com/KngeBgLlVp — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 4, 2017

The prime minister said, “What can you expect from the Congress” when the person expected to lead the party cannot understand such basic things. Gandhi had during one of his rallies in Gujarat alleged that Modi had given a vast tract of land to an industrialist in Mundra of Kutch district. The video of his speech had gone viral on social media. Referring to the meme tweeted by the Youth Congress, Modi said the Congress was using abusive language against him.

“It is their ‘sanskar’ (values). I have not studied in an English medium school but in a government school where they taught me how to lead life,” PM Modi said in Surandranagar. “From those lessons, I have learnt that 125 crore people of the country are my God and I am their priest. I will continue to work for ‘sabka sath, sabka vikas’,” the prime minister said. He also accused the Congress of spreading poison of casteism to win elections in the state. “They know that they have no chance, so they are spreading the poison of casteism to win in the state. They have done it earlier. Now they are doing it again