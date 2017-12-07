Rahul Gandhi fires Gabbar Singh jibe at PM Modi, claims BJP snatched farmers’ land

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused BJP of snatching farmers’ land. Posing tough question, Gandhi said the agrarian society was deprived of crop insurance.

Gujarat Assembly Elections: Rahul Gandhi on Thursday launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused BJP of snatching farmers’ land. Posing tough question, Gandhi said the agrarian society was deprived of crop insurance. He also alleged that farmers did not get right prices and the government failed to wave off the loan. This was his 9th question. Keeping the Gujarat polls in mind, Gandhi has been shooting off a series of questions at the Prime Minister and demanding that he give accountable answers to each one of them. The former has also asked the latter to come clean and stop his charade of the BJP and the Centre claiming that development has only taken place in Gujarat and in other parts of the country under its direction.

Earlier on December 5, while shooting off a seventh question at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even as campaigning for elections in Gujarat reached fever pitch, Gandhi aggressively highlighted the difference in rates of commodities as they existed in 2014 when general elections were last held, and rates as they prevail now in 2017, in a bid to directly blame the prime minister for the price rise of essential items like cooking gas, vegetables and fuel. In replacement of the tweet wherein he wrongly calculated the percentage change in prices of commodities, Rahul Gandhi had issued a new tweet but steered clear of calculating percentage change and chose to present only absolute figures.

Take a look at Rahul Gandhi Twitter

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 9वाँ सवाल: न की कर्ज़ माफ़ी

न दिया फसल का सही दाम

मिली नहीं फसल बीमा राशि

न हुआ ट्यूबवेल का इंतजाम खेती पर गब्बर सिंह की मार

छीनी जमीन, अन्नदाता को किया बेकार PM साहब बतायें, खेडुत के साथ क्यों इतना सौतेला व्यवहार? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

Gujarat has a total number of 182 assembly seats and the polling will be held in two phases. Voting in 89 constituencies of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will be held in the first phase while the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase. The votes will be counted on December 18. The Congress is eyeing to dethrone the ruling BJP in Gujarat. The last Congress government in Gujarat was led by Chhabildas Mehta from February 17, 1994 to March 13, 1995.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday took a swipe at PM Modi, saying that “unlike Narendrabhai” he was human and could err, as he thanked his “BJP friends” for pointing out wrong figures in one of his tweets. The Congress vice president had put out a tweet yesterday carrying erroneous percentages to depict a rise in the prices of essential commodities in a graphic and asked the prime minister whether his government was “for the rich”. “For all my BJP friends: unlike Narendrabhai, I am human. We do make the odd mistake and that’s what makes life interesting. Thanks for pointing it out and please do keep it coming, it really helps me improve. Love you all,” he tweeted.