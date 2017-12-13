Rahul Gandhi eyes women power boost for Congress, blasts RSS; here is what he said today

Rahul Gandhi said, “Unfortunately, we do not have a woman President anymore, so we will have to compensate. We will work on having women CMs in states.”

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi might be in a swirl with the Election Commission about the violation of Model Code of Conduct, but nothing seems to stop him from talking about the state of Gujarat. While speaking to the member of the ‘Congress Mahila Samvad’ on December 13, Rahul Gandhi said, “Maybe you are going to get a surprise in Gujarat. In 3-4 months, the merger, talks and discussion of Congress Unit with people of Gujarat was powerful.”

Rahul Gandhi started off his speech by saying that this is his first speech as the president-elect of the Congress Party. He said, “I have come here to give a message. The biggest change in the Congress Party is for the women associated with it. And in a fundamental part of the transformation is going to be the role of women at Congress Party at every single level.”

He lashed out at RSS and said that it is impossible for women to enter RSS. He said, “If you ever look at a photo of Mahatma Gandhi, you will definitely see three or four women surrounding him. As for RSS, no women can even enter the organisation, that is their ideology.”

He went on to speak about the shift in the Congress leadership. He said, “Unfortunately, we do not have a woman President anymore, so we will have to compensate. We will work on having women CMs in states.”

It was on December 13, when the BJP issued a complaint with the Election Commission over Rahul Gandhi’s interview with the Gujarat Samachar TV. In response, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that he was not allowed to give an interview and hopes that the Election Commission will take cognizance of the matter. In the interview, Rahul Gandhi continued with his criticism of the Goods and Services Tax and Demonetisation.

After receiving the complaints, the Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat Elections, BB Swain said, “We have got a complaint regarding telecast of an interview. We have collected the DVDs. We will be doing due examination & look into whether it has violated Rules 126 RP Act or not.”

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi while speaking to CNN News 18 said, “Gujarat will this time throw a surprising result. It will be shocking for the BJP. They are scared. BJP workers who talk to our leaders say that the Congress effectively campaigned in Gujarat and their own campaign was not so effective. Even they feel they will not be able to defend their own record”.