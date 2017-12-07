Rahul Gandhi: BJP has not unveiled election manifesto, does not have vision for Gujarat’s future

Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP has no vision and ideas for Gujarat’s future. (PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today said that the BJP has disrespected the people of Gujarat as till now the ruling party did not bring out its election manifesto. Gandhi said that the campaign for Gujarat election is over but still there is no manifesto. He alleged that the BJP has no vision and ideas for Gujarat’s future. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi wrote, “The BJP has shown unbelievable disrespect towards the people of Gujarat. Campaign is over and STILL no mention of a manifesto for the people, no vision and no ideas presented for Gujarat’s future.”

In its manifesto that was unveiled a few days ago, the Congress promised to waive off farmer loans and provide 16 hours of electricity for irrigation. The party has also promised to reduce petrol and diesel prices by Rs 10 a liter by slashing state taxes. The party also promised a package of Rs 32,000 crore to provide employment to 25 lakh youth of the state, including an allowance of Rs 4000 for unemployed youth. Unveiling its manifesto in front of the media, the Congress also promised end of contract system in government jobs, and vowed to make contract workers permanent. Focusing on crimes related to women, the Congress manifesto also promised to set up fast-track courts in the state to deal with crimes against women. Eying to woo young and first-time voters, the Congress also promised to distribute laptops and smartphones to college students.

Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar kicked up a massive controversy calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech” (vile man), drawing a sharp reaction from the latter who dubbed it as an “insult” to Gujarat and a reflection of “Mughal mentality”. Hours after Aiyar’s comment Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi asked him to apologise. “BJP and PM routinely use filthy language to attack the Congress party. The Congress has a different culture and heritage. I do not appreciate the tone and language used by Mr Mani Shankar Aiyer to address the PM. Both the Congress and I expect him to apologise for what he said,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter. In a late night development, after Mani Shankar Aiyar apologised for his comments, he was suspended from primary membership of the Congress party. UP CM Yogi Adityanath also condemned Aiyar saying, “Such words for PM is an insult to India and its people.” Yogi said “they must apologize or people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson.”

The prime minister, while inaugurating the Ambedkar International Centre had earlier today hit out at the Congress, saying parties seeking votes in the name of the architect of the Indian Constitution’s name tried to erase his contribution to nation building. “Such was his (Ambedkar’s) incredible strength that when years after his demise efforts were made by such people to crush his philosophy, when efforts were made to erase his contribution towards nation building, his ideals could not be wiped out from people’s memory,” Modi said.