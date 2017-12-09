PM Narendra Modi slams Congress in Gujarat, says people will punish party for its kind of politics

PM Narendra Modi said Congress has been rejected comprehensively across the country and soon Gujarat will also punish the party. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday once again hit out the Congress during his poll campaign in the state. Addressing a rally in Lunavada town of the state, he said that Congress has been rejected comprehensively across the country and soon Gujarat will also punish the party for the kind of politics they do. Slamming the main Opposition party, the prime minister said that some leaders of the Congress have also asked him who his parents are, the language which is not even used for enemies. ‘There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami, he is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul Ji’s father, grandmother. That is ok but he asks – Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father? Such language can’t even be used for enemies”, the prime minister said.

Speaking at the rally, Narendra Modi further said, “Salman Nizami asks on Twitter- Modi who is your father, who is your mother? Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home”. Pointing out that the Congress did not keep promises it made to the Muslim community, the prime minister further said, “In every part of the nation, the Congress has misled the Muslim community. They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise”.

Hitting out at Nizami and the Congress further, the prime minister said, “he calls for Azad Kashmir & says ‘har ghar se Afzal nikalega’. He calls our Army rapists. Does Congress want to win election with the help of such people?”, Narendra Modi added.”I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are – this nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians,” PM Narendra Modi said in his speech. The first phase of elections is being held in Gujarat today. While the second phase will be held on December 14 and the results will be declared on December 18.