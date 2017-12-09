PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Without development, there is no solution to problems in India

PM Narendra Mi, while slamming the Congress, said that the party has encouraged corruption, loot and communal violence in the country. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the country can only progress through the path of development. Addressing a public rally in Guajrat’s Mehsana on Saturday, the prime minister said, “Without development, there is no solution to the problems India faces.” Speaking at the rally, the prime minister, while slamming the Congress, said that the party has encouraged corruption, loot and communal violence in the country. Earlier in the day, addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Lunavada, the prime minister had said that some Congress leaders asked him who his parents were. “There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami, he is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul Ji’s father, grandmother. That is ok but he asks – Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father? Such language can’t even be used for enemies”, Narendra Modi said.

“Salman Nizami asks on Twitter- Modi who is your father, who is your mother? Among the other things he says- he calls for Azad Kashmir. He calls our army rapists. How can the people accept such people like Salman Nizami? He also says there will be an Afzal from every home”. Pointing out that the Congress did not keep promises it made to the Muslim community, the prime minister further said, “In every part of the nation, the Congress has misled the Muslim community. They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise,” the prime minister added.

Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Gujarat’s Patan city, Rahul Gandhi also hit back at the prime minister saying that Narendra Modi did not say anything on the issue of development of Gujarat. The Congress vice-president further said that even as the prime minister brought up the issue of Mani Shankar Aiyar, he did not mention anything on charges against Amit Shah’s son. “They have everything, central government, Maharashtra government.everything…but Congress party has nothing but the truth of Gujarat”, added Congress vice president.