Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: PM Modi takes first ever seaplane flight from Sabarmati river

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra arriving at the Sabarmati Riverfront. (ANI)

On the final day of campaigning for the Gujarat elections 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to make a mark in the polls, did the unthinkable. PM Modi travelled from a sea-plane from Sabarmati river in the city to Dharoi dam in Mehsana district. This happens to be the first-ever flight by such a vehicle in the country. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Ambaji Temple after landing in Dharoi dam. As per the schedule, Modi was supposed to board the sea-plane from Sabarmati riverfront near Sardar Bridge at around 9.30 am on Tuesday. But he boarded the flight at 11.00 am. He will land in the reservoir of Dharoi dam and then visit the Ambaji Temple. He will return to Sabarmati riverfront in the seaplane at around 2.30 pm.

The Prime Minister himself confirmed that it is for the first time in the country that a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. On December 11, at a rally in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said, “Tomorrow for the first time in the history of the country a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river. I will go to Ambaji in the sea-plane after landing in Dharoi dam and come back.” Modi added, “Our party had planned my roadshow tomorrow. However, the administration has not given permission and I had time so I decided to go to Ambaji in the sea-plane.”

“We cannot have airports everywhere, so our government has planned to have these sea-planes,” Modi said.

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the seaplane. He will be travelling from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam in Gujarat. (ANI)

Tomorrow at 9:30 AM I will travel from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad to Dharoi Dam via sea plane. After that will offer prayers to Maa Amba at Ambaji. With air, roads & rail connectivity, our Government is making efforts for harnessing waterways. All this is for 125 crore Indians! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2017

Visuals of the seaplane taking off with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Sabarmati River in Ahmedabad:

#WATCH: Sea plane takes off from Sabarmati river with PM Modi onboard, to reach Dharoi Dam pic.twitter.com/DeHpQX7UvV — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2017

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said this is for the first time in the history of the country that a sea-plane will land on a water body and that will be the Sabarmati river. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel in the plane from here to Dharoi. He will visit Ambaji temple and come back from Dharoi to Sabarmati in the same plane,” Rupani said.

On December 11, the Ahmedabad Police cancelled the roadshows of both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on the last day of the campaigning for Gujarat polls. The police cited congested roads and communally sensitive areas that fall en route as the reason. The move comes in the backdrop of inputs gathered by central intelligence agencies that a “lone wolf” may try to target roadshows of “big political leaders” during the campaigning for the upcoming elections.