PM Modi appeals people to vote for BJP to save Gujarat from casteist, communal and dynastic forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to electorates in Gujarat to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly polls to save the state from casteist, communal and dynastic forces. (PTI image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made an appeal to electorates in Gujarat to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly polls to save the state from casteist, communal and dynastic forces. PM Modi’s remarks came a day before Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi visits Surat to meet textile traders on the first anniversary of demonetisation. Three youth leaders — Patidar quota leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor have been firing salvos at PM Modi and ruling BJP, accoridng to Indian Express report.

The appeal has come in the form of a letter signed by the Prime Minister. It was released by the BJP on Tuesday. In the letter, Modi talks about how the youth “cannot even imagine what Gujarat was in the past”. “Only, and only for political self interest, our Gujarat has been torn apart on caste and communal lines…. Certain power-hungry people have again got into this selfish (divisive) game,” he said. “By our good fortune, the entire country has elected a development-oriented government (at the Centre). For the first time, at both places (Centre and Gujarat), there are development-oriented governments. These are opportunities for us to develop in more areas with greater speed than before. The intelligent Gujarati will never let an opportunity like this go out of his hand,” PM Modi said.

“Just compare what was Gujarat 22 years back and what it is now. Thanks to the good governance of the BJP governments, Gujarat has reached new heights of development, so much so that it is now known across the world,” the Prime Minister said in the message.

Watch this video

PM Modi also slammed the Congress-led UPA governments, accusing them of having stalled the Narmada project. The prime minister said though the Congress-led central governments were not favourable to Gujarat, the state continued its journey of development. PM Modi has reminded the people how his government got completed the Sardar Sarovar dam project quickly.

Notably, polling for the two-phase elections will take place on December 9 and 14, and votes will be counted on December 18.