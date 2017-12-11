Pakistan says quit dragging its name into Gujarat poll campaigning, Ravi Shankar Prasad says ‘stop giving us lessons’

The role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism in India is well known in the entire world. And Pakistan, please stop giving us lessons, We are proud of India’s democracy: Ravi Shankar Prasad

While responding to a comment made by Mohammad Faisal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistan Spokesperson, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at the neighbouring country for interfering in India’s internal affairs. While addressing a press briefing, the Union Law Minister said, “I wish to tell Pakistan that yes, Indians are capable of contesting their democracy as they used to do. We completely abhor any outside intervention in India’s internal affairs.”

He condemned terrorism that is seen in Pakistan by saying, “The role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism in India is well known in the entire world. And Pakistan, please stop giving us lessons, We are proud of India’s democracy.”

At the press briefing, Ravi Shankar Prasad also called out to Congress leader Anand Sharma for denying the meeting of Pakistani representatives at the residence of Mani Shankar Aiyar. He said, “Anand Sharma, the leader of the Congress party denied that any meeting took place in the residence of Mani Shankar Aiyer. And in today’s newspapers, it is very much evident as to who attended the meeting. People from Pakistan, including Manmohan Singh, went there in that get-together. Why did Anand Sharma deny that no such meeting took place?”

Ravi Shankar Prasad took it up a notch further and said, “Now it is whose turn to apologise.” Ravi Shankar Prasad was making a reference to the Congress leader Charan Singh Sapra who asked PM Modi to “apologise in Jama Masjid” like Sonia Gandhi did in Amritsar’s Golden Temple.

Earlier today, Congress leader, Anand Sharma at a press briefing said, “PM has said Congress is conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. It’s outrageous. This is just an attempt to polarize ahead of the second phase of voting.This also shows his desperation and that BJP’s loss is now guaranteed. He clarified, “Former Pakistan Foreign Minister was here to attend a wedding, there was a dinner organized for him in which there were former diplomats, former Army chief among other dignitaries.Does PM think they were all conspiring with Pak? Reprehensible.PM must apologize.”

Earlier today, the Pakistani spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Faisal on Twitter wrote, “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible.”

In response to the meeting, which included representatives from Pakistan at the residence of Mani Shankar Aiyar, the former Minister of External Affairs of India, Natwar Singh confirmed that the meeting took place at Aiyar’s residence. Natwar Singh had confirmed that the meeting took place to improve the ties between India and Pakistan. The former Army chief, Deepak Kapoor, said that Indo-Pak ties were discussed in the meeting. The meeting happened on December 6 at the residence of the former Indian diplomat and Congress leader, Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Gujarat said, “On one hand, Pakistan Army’s former DG is interfering in Gujarat’s election, and on the other, Pakistani people are holding a meeting at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house. After that meeting, people of Gujarat, backward communities, poor people and Modi were insulted. Don’t you think such events raise doubts?”