Only a few EVMs developed glitches in first phase of Gujarat elections: Election Commission

The second phase of Gujarat elections will be held on December 14. (IE)

The Election Commission on Tuesday said that during the first phase of Gujarat Elections 2017, that was held on December 9, only 0.75 percent EVM ballot Units, the same percentage of control units and 2.8 percent VVPAT developed glitches, which were immediately replaced. In a statement issued today, the election body added that there was 100 percent deployment of VVPAT in all election booths, where elections were held and voters also felt reassured about the transparency of electoral process.

It also said that for the second phase of elections, to be held on December 14, the election body has deployed 40,027 ballot units, 32,633 control units and 35,061 VVPATs which provides the reserve of 57 percent BUs, 28 percent CUs and 37 percent VVPATs for polls.

Earlier, the campaigning for the second phase of state assembly elections ended on Tuesday evening. The second phase will see 93 assembly seats 14 districts in north and central Gujarat go polls, with results of the high-pitched elections to be declared on December 18 . The total number of 851 candidates are in the fray for the phase, while 2.22 crore people are expected to exercise their franchise. The first phase covered 89 seats. In the 2012 Assembly elections, the ruling BJP bagged 115 seats, while the Congress won 61 seats.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the BJP campaign, Congress was led by President-elect Rahul Gandhi. Apart from this, a number of senior leaders from both parties moved around different regions of the state, to address a number of rallies where they blazed all guns woo the voters. The election campaign also saw an acrimonious war of words between BJP and the Congress, with PM Modi set off the political storm when he alleged Pakistan’s hand in the polls. Addressing a rally in Palanpur, he claimed a “secret meeting” was held at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s home in Delhi, which was attended by some Pakistani dignitaries, a former vice-president and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

Manmohan Singh, in a strong rebuttal launched a blistering attack on his successor, accusing the later of spreading “falsehoods” and “canards” fearing defeat in Gujarat. Singh also said that PM Modi was setting a dangerous precedent by his “insatiable desire” to “tarnish” every Constitutional office.