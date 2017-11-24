On fuel subsidy for fishermen, here is how Rahul Gandhi targetted PM Modi government

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi while addressing a gathering on Friday in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad invoked the death of the Dalit student, Rohit Vemula, inside Hyderabad University and said, “Rohit Vemula took a courageous step when he decided to go to university. His life was ended after that letter from the minister. Rohit Vemula did not commit suicide, he was murdered by the Indian government.” Rahul Gandhi was addressing members of the fishermen community, Dalits, public health and teaching communities during his two-day visit to the state to organise meetings before the upcoming Gujarat elections to be held between December 9 to December 18, 2017. Rohit Vemula was a 28-year-old research scholar studying in Hyderabad University who was found hanging in his room in 2016.

Before addressing the gathering in Ahmedabad, Rahul visited Porbandar and during his campaign hit out against the BJP and said that when Congress was in power they used to subsidise fuel from which 5 lakh people benefitted but the recent BJP government has been unable to do so. He said during Congress’ tenure 25 per cent subsidy was given on fuel that amounted to just Rs 300 crore which has been removed by BJP. Speaking to fishermen Rahul promised to create a separate ministry for them if they are elected to power.

Further targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul alleged that due to a few of ‘Modiji’s friends’, referring to industrialists, fishermen had to venture deeper into the sea because of the pollution created by them. Rahul showing confidence of emerging victorious from the elections assured the fishermen of a separate ministry citing the example that if there is an agriculture ministry then why not for fishermen. Rahul emphasised that Modi-led government has deprived the fishermen of any development while giving away Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors for its Nano plant.

Taking a dig at Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Congress leader promised that the doors of Congress government will be opened once the party comes to power in Gujarat. “I am confident that the Congress will win this election. After that, doors of the Chief Minister’s Office and the Assembly will be opened for you, so that you can tell us your ‘mann ki baat’. Till now, those doors were open only for the rich, and only their voice was heard. Your voice never reached the government,” he said.