Now, Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi about women safety, education in Gujarat; here’s what he tweeted

Rahul tweeted a Hindi couplet in which he attacked the Prime Minister. (Source: Twitter)

We are less than a week away from the first phase of polls in Gujarat. Big political figures like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are doing rallies in various parts of the city. On the other hand, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, in a new style of campaign, is taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party on micro-blogging site Twitter. On Sunday morning, Rahul once again questioned PM Modi over the over safety, education and health of women in the state. Rahul tweeted a Hindi couplet in which he attacked the Prime Minister by alleging that women of Gujarat were neither provided security nor education or proper nutrition in their state and that they faced only exploitation. He said that Anganwadi workers and health workers of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) have been disappointed in the home state of the Prime Minister. Here is what Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter:

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 5वाँ सवाल: न सुरक्षा, न शिक्षा, न पोषण,

महिलाओं को मिला तो सिर्फ़ शोषण,

आंगनवाड़ी वर्कर और आशा,

सबको दी बस निराशा। गुजरात की बहनों से किया सिर्फ़ वादा,

पूरा करने का कभी नहीं था इरादा। pic.twitter.com/yXvCRbxsXW — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 3, 2017

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on 9 and 14 December while the counting of votes will be taken up on 18 December. The Congress vice-president has decided to ask one question daily to the Prime Minister in order to corner the ruling BJP in the poll-bound Gujarat. He has been attacking the PM over his development claims in the poll-bound Gujarat.

This was announced recently by Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala who said that Rahul would ask a question to the Prime Minister every day. “Rahul Gandhi is asking a question every day, why did misgovernance of 22 years create such a situation,” he had tweeted on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and around 10 senior officials of the Commission held a meeting with representatives of main political parties to understand their concerns ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls in Gujarat, to be held on December 9.