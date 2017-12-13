Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017: No makeover, BJP had distorted my image, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who will formally take over as party president later this week, said he believes in the truth and speaks the truth. (PTI)

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi today alleged that Gujarat’s ruling BJP had “distorted” his image using money and manpower. Campaigning for the Gujarat assembly polls ended yesterday. Speaking to Gujarati news channels a day ahead of the second and final phase of polling, Gandhi expressed confidence that the Congress would win. The results would be “zabardast”, Gandhi said. “We will not only get a majority, you will be surprised by the results.” Gandhi, who will formally take over as party president later this week, said he believes in the truth and speaks the truth. Asked if he had had an image makeover, Gandhi said, “There was no makeover. BJP workers used money to distort the reality of Rahul Gandhi… a lot of money was put into this.” They deployed a lot of people so that Rahul Gandhi’s image could be damaged, he said. “I believe in the truth. I speak the truth. Now the truth is coming out and they are not able to see it,” he said. Questioned on his temple visits during the campaign, the Congress leader asked in turn, “Is there a ban on visiting temples? I go to temples as I like to go there.” The results for the December 9 and 14 assembly election will be announced on December 18.

