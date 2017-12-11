Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi: ‘I went to poor children in peak summer, they were not Ambani’s kids’

In a veiled reference to Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that those born with silver-spoon will not understand meaning of poverty.

PM Narendra Modi on Monday thrashed Congress for labeling charges of being anti-poor against him. In a veiled reference to Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said that those born with silver-spoon will not understand the meaning of poverty. “During peak summer, I would go to the villages of Gujarat and ask parents to educate their children,” Modi said. “Whose children were they? Were they Ambani’s children? No. They were children of the poor. We are working for poor,” he added. Modi also said that Congress is apathetic towards poor and its basic knowledge towards farmers is very poor. “Our farmers work hard and grow potato. If at all the Congress comes to power, there will be no need to do that because their leader says we will produce potatoes in factories! Congress’ basic knowledge about agriculture is so poor,” Modi said.

Here are the other highlights of PM Narendra Modi’s address:

– When this area was flooded the Chief Minister, former Chief Minister, Ministers came and stood with people here. The Prime Minister reviewed the situation. All this while, Congress MLAs were enjoying in resorts

– Around as they know people here will support BJP. They have now taken to excuses. Their leaders and cheerleaders are blaming EVMs, including saying they are hacked using Bluetooth