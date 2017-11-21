Narendra Modi insulted again as ‘Chaiwala’ by Congress; offensive meme advises PM to sell tea

The meme posted by Youth Congress.

Gujarat election 2017: Weeks ahead of crucial assembly polls in the state, a tweet by Official Handle Of Indian Youth Congress’s online magazine ‘Yuva Desh’ has brought back the memories of the party’s ‘Chaiwala’ taunt against PM Narendra Modi in 2014. A meme posted by Yuva Desh shows PM Modi, US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel having a conversation. While Modi is shown saying “You have seen what kind of ‘me me’ opposition makes on me”, Trump says “Its not pronounced ‘me me’ but ‘meem’ and Merkel is shown telling Modi ‘Tu Chai Bech’ (You sell tea.)

The offensive meme has brought back the memories of 2014 General Elections when some Congress leaders, including former Union Minister Manishankar Aiyar, had mocked the then BJP Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi as a “chaiwala” who would return to selling tea after losing in the polls then. However, the Congress’ ‘chaiwala’ jibe proves costly for the party as Modi built a campaign around the insult and organised thousands of ‘Chai Pe Charcha’ events across the country to mobilise votes.

The Youth Congress’ recent meme on Modi’s tea selling past may hit the party in Gujarat elections where it is expecting to make a comeback after 22 years. “This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this?,” Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said in a tweet that generated hundreds of responses on the micro-blogging site. The Yuva Desh tweet was also trolled by Modi supporters.

Here is the Tweet by ‘Yuva Deshi’:

This is how Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani reacted to Congress meme on Modi:

This blatantly classist and anti-poor Tweet by the Youth Congress shows their mindset towards India’s poor. Does Crown Prince @OfficeOfRG support this? http://t.co/gOqRqWIfL4 — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) November 21, 2017

Congress is trying hard to make a comeback in the state, banking on new caste equations by bringing together Patidars, OBCs and Dalits. The party has, however, not yet been able to sort out differences with some workers of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS).