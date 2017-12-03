Narendra Modi government working for the welfare of the poor, says Smriti Irani

The NDA government is working for the progress of the poor, says Smriti Irani. (ANI)

Union Minister Smriti Irani today said the Narendra Modi Government is working hard for the country. Speaking at a Rajkot rally, days ahead of Gujarat going to polls for the first phase on December 9, she said that earlier bank doors used to remain closed for the poor, but they are open for them now. “After Modi Ji came to power, banks which used to shut their doors on the face of poor, now go to their doors requesting them to open a Jan Dhan Account”, the minister said at the rally.

“This is not an election only for BJP but for every Gujarati who was called a ‘Gadha’ by Rahul Gandhi and his friend Akhilesh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh,” she added. Referring to Goddess Lakshmi, Smriti Irani said, “Lakshmi aati hai toh haath pakad kar nahi kamal par baith kar aati hai (When Goddess Lakshmi comes, she does so on the lotus and not a hand).

Earlier in the day, speaking at a rally in Bharuch PM Narendra Modi attacked the Congress by saying that there is no way left for the party to escape now. Referring to the results of Uttar Pradesh civic polls in which BJP won 14 of the 16 Mayoral seats, the prime minister said that Congress was wiped out in the local elections as people of the state knew them well and so do people of Gujarat.

Pointing fingers at the Congress further, the prime minister said that when there were floods in Banaskantha, its leaders were busy saving their leader for Rajya Sabha election in Bengaluru. He went on to say that same leader is at senior position and was unable to work for the successful implementation of Narmada project.

Speaking about development, Narendra Modi also said that if people of Gujarat notice the districts which have rapidly developed under BJP government, the names of Muslim populated districts, Bharuch and Kutch would come up too.

Slamming the Opposition party further, the prime minister added that they have been opposing initiatives like Bullet train as they could not take it forward themselves. While mentioning law and order situation in Bharuch, he said, when Congress was in power, curfews and violence was common but BJP after coming to power has changed this.