Narendra Modi fires salvo at ‘Mughlai mindset’ of Manishankar Aiyar, says wait for December 18

Terming Aiyar’s remarks as ‘unacceptable’, Modi said it shows Congress leaders’ ‘Mughalai Mindset’.

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday took strong objection to Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s statement in which he used the word ‘neech’ while referring to the former. Terming Aiyar’s remarks as ‘unacceptable’, Modi said it shows Congress leaders’ ‘Mughalai Mindset’. “Congress leaders are speaking in a language that is not acceptable in a democracy. One Congress leader, who has studied in best institutions, served as a diplomat, was a Minister in Cabinet, he said Modi is ‘Neech.’ This is insulting. This is nothing but a Mughalai Mindset,” PM Modi said “This Mughlai Mindset sees everyone but prices as ‘Neech.’ What all have they called us- donkeys, Neech, Gandi Naali Ke Keede…the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language,” he added. “You all have seen me- I have been CM and PM. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame due to me. Have I done any shameful thing. Then why are they calling me ‘Neech’,” he further said.

Earlier, Aiyar had called PM Modi ‘neech’ and ill-mannered. While talking to media about the Ambedkar International Centre that was inaugurated by PM Modi earlier on Thursday, Aiyar said there was no need to do cheap politics on the occasion. “Ye aadmi bahut neech kisam ka aadmi hai, is mein koi sabhyata nahi hai, aur aise mauke par is kisam ki gandi rajniti karne ki kya avashyakta hai?,” he said. This remark came in response to PM Modi’s statement earlier in the day where he had hit out at Congress by saying that parties seeking votes in BR Ambedkar’s name tried to erase his contribution in nation building and did little to build the Ambedkar International Centre conceived 23 years ago.

Here are some other highlights of Modi’s speech in Surat:

Our Government has made friendly policies for the textile sector and diamond industry that is big in Surat: PM

We have provided relief to those who want to buy/ make their own homes. Why should every Indian not own a home: PM

People did not get continuous electricity. When the BJP got to serve Gujarat we ensured continuous power. The demand for Surat was long pending and it is the BJP that has worked on this: PM

See the Surat before Kashiram Bhai Rana became the Mayor of this city. And since Kashiram Bhai, and during the BJP Governments in Gujarat see the transformation of Surat: PM

My Maliks are the 125 crore people of India. I am accountable to them for every moment of my time because they have placed their faith in me: PM

Our agenda is development. Some are asking me- Modi Ji what did you do. Sadly for them, the people are asking them- how did you rule the nation for over fifty years: PM

We had cancelled this rally due to the cyclone conditions but the people of Surat said you have to come today so, as campaign ends I am here among the people of Surat: PM