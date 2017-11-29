Narendra Modi back to the future? PM meets his clone in form of a child! Watch this endearing video, you will be amazed

On meeting the child, the prime minister asked him to wave to the crowd from the stage like he does. (ANI)

A rare glimpse of an endearing interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a child was seen today and it left everyone with a big smile plastered on their faces. It turns out that a child dressed to look exactly like the PM (all bearded and wearing specs too) was brought before him to the stage at an election rally in Navsari, Gujarat. On meeting the child, the prime minister asked him to wave to the crowd from the stage like he does. PM sat down on a chair and interacted with the child playfully. PM Modi while interacting with the minor saw that he was wearing something on his wrist. Modi also showed his wrist displaying a similar string object. It was all so endearing that a hush descended on the audience so that no one would miss even a second of the interaction! At the end, when it was time for PM to leave, he gave his blessings to the child.

From the dais earlier, PM attacked Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for calling GST ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today that those who looted the country could only think of dacoits. Resuming his campaign for the assembly polls in his home state, Modi also accused the Congress of taking credit and deriving political mileage over minor schemes, like providing hand-pumps, while saying that the BJP rule brought major projects like the Narmada project for the benefit of the people. “Those who have looted the country can only think of dacoits,” he said addressing a rally.

Watch the video here:-

#WATCH: A child dressed up as PM Narendra Modi welcomed him at Navsari rally earlier today. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/UaESV2w5Bk — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017

PM Modi also took a jibe at Gandhi’s visit to Somnath Temple. He said, ” If there was no Sardar Patel, the temple in Somnath would never have been possible. Today some people are remembering Somnath, I have to ask them- have you forgotten your history? Your family members, our first PM was not happy with the idea of a temple being built there.” Digging out the history, the prime minister said, “When Dr Rajendra Prasad was to come to inaugurate the Somnath Temple, Pandit Nehru expressed his displeasure. Sardar Patel dreamt about the Narmada but your family did not let that dream fulfill.”

In his rally at Visavadar in Saurashtra, Rahul Gandhi railed against GST and again called it Gabbar Singh Tax. Gandhi alleged that the Modi government is snatching the hard earned money from the poor. “The amount of money allocated to the MNREGA scheme during the time of UPA government, the same amount was given to the corporates by the Modi Government,” Gandhi said. With 10 days left for the Gujarat legislative assembly elections, which is seen as PM Modi’s biggest test, the political tug of war between the BJP and the Congress has turned into a frenzy of mutual accusations.