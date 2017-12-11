Modi setting dangerous precedent by tarnishing constitutional office of ex PM, ex Army chief: Manmohan Singh

Discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations, Manmohan Singh says in his statement.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday said he was deeply anguished and hurt at the “falsehood” being spread by his successor Narendra Modi while attending election rallies in Gujarat. Releasing a statement, the ex-prime minister said, “Modi is setting a dangerous precedent by his insatiable desire to tarnish every constitutional office, including that of a Former Prime Minister and Army Chief”.

“I reject the innuendos and falsehoods as I did not discuss Gujarat elections with anyone else at the dinner hosted by Mani Shankar Aiyar as alleged by Modi. Nor was the Gujarat issue raised by anyone else present at the dinner. The discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations. Names of the distinguished Indian public servants and journalists present at the dinner are enclosed to this statement. None of them could be accused of indulging in any anti-national activities,” Singh said in the statement.

“The Congress Party needs no sermons on “Nationalism” from a party and Prime Minister whose compromised track record on fighting terrorism is well known. Let me remind Sh. Narendra Modi that he had gone to Pakistan uninvited after the terrorist attacks in Udhampur and Gurdaspur. Let him also tell the country the reason for inviting the infamous ISI of Pakistan to our strategic Air Base in Pathankot to investigate a terror attack that emanated from Pakistan,” Singh’s statement read further.

He was referring to Prime Minister Modi’s remarks at an election rally in Gujarat on Sunday, “Why is Pakistan’s senior retired army officer exercising his brain in the Gujarat election?” Modi had questioned. He also went on to say that a “secret meeting” was hosted by now suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar during Pakistan’s former foreign affairs minister Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri visit to the country. He also spoke of a purported tweet by a former Pakistan army director general, who had said that Congress leader Ahmed Patel must be made the chief minister of Gujarat.

“Pakistan’s High Commissioner, former foreign minister, India’s former vice-president and India’s former prime minister Manmohan Singh all met at Aiyar’s house, held a meeting for three hours, and then the next day, Mani Shankar calls Modi ‘neech.’ This is a serious and sensitive issue, being a meeting with the Pakistan High Commissioner. Also, what is the reason for such a secret meeting amidst Gujarat elections?” Modi had said.