Modi can survive ‘crocodile attack’, ‘Black belt’ Rahul Gandhi knows how to shoot: Gujarat battle gets interesting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Battle for Gujarat is getting interesting as more details about the “hidden” talents of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi comes to the fore. At an event in Delhi on Thursday, Rahul said he doesn’t like to publicize about his abilities, but surprised everyone by revealing that he holds a black belt in Japanese martial arts form Aikido. “Sports has always been important in my life. Normally I play sports for at least an hour. However, in the last few months I’ve not done it,” Rahul said, adding he doesn’t talk about it publicly.

On Friday, it emerged that Rahul is a national-level shooting champion also. A purported certificate of Rahul Gandhi’s from the 32nd National Shooting Championship Competitions held in Delhi from 26 December 1988 to January 5, 1989 has also gone viral on Twitter. It shows Rahul had won the number 1 spot in the 25 Mtr. Centre Fire Pistol category. As per the certificate, Rahul’s score read as 271/300.

The revelations on Rahul Gandhi’s sporting talent have come at a time when the Congress party is aiming for a return to power in Gujarat. Interestingly, Rahul’s Congress is pitted against the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is believed to have survived a crocodile attack as a child and escape to safety.

‘Narendra Modi: The Game Change’, a biography on PM Modi by journalist Sudesh K Verma, says Modi used to swim daily. It says, as a young boy, after working in a family tea shop in the morning, Modi would daily reach the Sharmishtha lake near his home in Vadnagar. Modi would then swim all the way to a temple in the middle of the lake, touch the flag on its top and return to the shore. He did this thrice daily.

According to the book, he would swim all the way to a temple in the middle of the lake, touch the flag on its top and return to the shore. He did this thrice daily. “Once, Narendra was badly injured when a crocodile hit his left foot with its tail,” the book says… A crocodile tail is strong; a hit by it can be fatal. It is like you are struck with a sword. Villagers say there used to be 29 crocodiles in the lake.”

“Narendra was an eighth grade student then. He got nine stitches on his left foot near the ankle and was bed-ridden for more than a week. The cut marks are still there on his left foot.”

The book says Modi was back to swimming within a month after being hit by the crocodile.

According to the book, once Modi saw more than a foot long baby crocodile at the bank of a lake. He took it home to nurse it but his mother told him to drop it in the lake.