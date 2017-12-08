Mani Shankar Aiyar ‘neech’ remark boomerangs, PM Modi asks people to teach Congress lesson

Gujarat Polls: Congress may have conceded a self goal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Mani Shankar Aiyar over his ‘neech kisam ka aadmi’ remark. PM Modi has linked this remark to his caste and flayed Congress.

Gujarat Polls: Congress may have conceded a self goal as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Mani Shankar Aiyar over his ‘neech kisam ka aadmi’ remark. PM Modi has linked this remark to his caste and flayed Congress. PM Modi also exhorted people to teach Congress a tough lesson on polling day. PM Modi said that the remark was “an insult of Gujarat” and reflected the “Mughal mindset” of the Congress. Meanwhile, Congress has suspended senior leader Aiyar from the primary membership of the party and issued him a show cause notice.

“Their senior, learned and highly qualified leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, who also held an important post in the then Dr Manmohan Singh government, said ‘Aa Modi to neech jaati no che, Aa Modi to neech che. Mara bhaio, aa apmaan Gujarat nu chhe ke nahi, aa apmaan Bharat ni mahan parampara nu chhe ke nahi? Aa to Mughali mansikta che ke unchh ane neech na sanskar samaj ma nakhya chhe (This Modi belongs to a neech (low) caste, this Modi is a neech. My brothers, is this or is this not an insult of Gujarat? Is this not an insult of the great Indian tradition? It is their Mughal mindset that has made them introduce the the upper-lower class culture),” PM Modi said.

“Nobody should respond with words or a tweets to those who have used such a word for me. What they have said is up to them. Those pained by such a mindset and want to take revenge, show it on voting day, on December 9 and December 14 which will be a befitting reply to the neech insult. Even if you call me neech, and even if they call me of a neech caste, I want to request you, nobody should lose temper, cross limits or use bad words.”

“Maintain dignity in public life which is the BJP culture. And we have to show them that. We have to give them a reply via the medium of election. In a democracy, the ballot box is the best way to teach them a good lesson and the best way to give them an answer. You (Congress) have called us donkey and gandi naali na keeda. We will stick to our culture, we will live like this. The people of Gujarat will take revenge. On December 18, on counting day, the answer will be given for using such a word against the son of Gujarat,” he said.