LIVE | Gujarat election 2017: Campaign blitz ends today; real game begins now – behind the scene

PM Narendra Modi will on Thursday inaugurate ‘Dr. Ambedkar International Centre’ in New Delhi and interact with Dalit community leaders of Gujarat through direct call. During this programme, PM Modi will interact with over 10,000 party workers. On the other hand, former PM Manmohan Singh will be in Rajkot today, to interact with teachers, professors and professionals on matters of concern. On Wednesday, PM Narendra Modi had slammed Congress and Kapil for linking the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir case to elections. Adressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Modi said that Congress is least bothered about the nation. Gujarat is scheduled to go to poll on December 9 and December 14th.

Here are all the live updates of today’s campaigning Gujarat:

11.35 pm: PM is interacting with Karyakartas from the BJP Gujarat SC, ST Morchas and Karyakartas from coastal areas of Gujarat. This interaction is via an audio bridge.

11.30 pm: Congress has done injustice with Baba Saheb and Sardar Patel: PM Modi

10.50 pm: PM Modi will inaugurate Dr. Ambedkar International Centre on 07 December 2017 in New Delhi.