Live | Rahul Gandhi to visit Bharuch in South Gujarat; fresh offensive against BJP, Modi expected

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi offers support to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to seated for a prayer meeting for the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the occasion of her death anniversary, at Indira Gandhi Memorial Museum in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

11:40 am: The Congress vice president will also meet farmers affected by land acquisition in Dayadra.

11:30 am: Gandhi will hold a meeting at City Ground, Jambusar, in Bharuch district today.

11:20 am: Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has said that he is going to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

11:10 am: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Vadodara. He will address a public rally in Bharuch later today.

(ANI)

11.00 am: Rahul Gandhi, Congress vice-president, is scheduled to visit several villages and towns in tribal-dominated south Gujarat from November 1 to 3 as part of the Congress’s ‘Navsararjan Gujarat Yatra’. The yatra would commence from Jambusar in Bharuch district and culminate in Surat on Friday. During the 3-day tour, Rahul will address farmers, women, youths, traders and the party workers at several places in Bharuch, Tapi, Dangs, Valsad, Navsari, Valsad and Surat district, the release said. Rahul, who has been attacking the Modi government and the BJP over the “Gujarat development model”, had visited a number of temples in the state last month, a move seen as a portrayal of ‘soft Hindutva’ in the BJP-ruled state, known as the laboratory of Hindutva. The state Congress unit on Tuesday issued a release announcing Gandhi’s itinerary.

10.40 am: Last month Rahul had covered different parts of Saurashtra, and central Gujarat earlier this month. Shah will camp in the state between November 4 and November 9. According to a BJP release, Shah would join election-related deliberations with party leaders in different districts during his stay, the BJP said in a release.

Day 1 of Navsarjan Yatra begins from Jambusar, where Congress VP Rahul Gandhi will meet & address issues of citizens. #IAmGujaratIAmCongress pic.twitter.com/H7rbr3nMl6 — Congress (@INCIndia) November 1, 2017

10.30 am: Earlier this month while addressing the “Gujarat Gaurav Mahasammelan” near Gandhinagar earlier this month, Shah had said the upcoming election was a “battle of pride” for his party, which has been ruling Gujarat for over two decades. The BJP chief had exhorted BJP workers to ensure an improved tally of 150 seats over the 129 it had won in 2002 under the then chief minister Narendra Modi.

Gujarat will go to polls for 182 seats in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of votes will be taken up December 18.