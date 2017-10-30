Gujarat election October 30 Live Blog: Rahul Gandhi-Manmohan Singh meet; Quota war in Gujarat and more

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. (AP File)

11.00 am: Top Congress leaders to participate in a meeting today, reportedly over the GST issue in the national capital. Party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be a part of that meet. Congress General secretaries will also meet Gandhi today. The meeting will take place at the party’s headquarters in Dehli, as per ANI. However, the purpose for the meeting is still not clear.

10.30 am: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday said it was Patidar quota agitation spearhead Hardik Patel who needed to clear his stand on the demand for OBC reservation for the community. Taking a dig at Patel’s ultimatum to the Congress to make its stand clear by November 3 on the issue of reservation for the community, Rupani alleged that though the Congress had never promised reservation to the Patidars under the OBC quota, Patel had still asked the community to support the party in the upcoming state Assembly polls.

“It is Hardik, not Congress, who needs to clear his stand, because the Congress’s stand is already clear. While Hardik’s agitation is about the OBC quota, the opposition party has already said they cannot give reservation to the Patidars under the OBC quota,” he told mediapersons, after inaugurating the state BJP’s new media centre.

“Contrary to what Hardik is demanding, the Congress is promising reservation under the EBC category. Even then, Hardik is talking about extending support to the party.

“On the other side, we have already passed a bill to give a 10-per cent EBC quota to the non-reserved communities. Whatever has been given has been given by us, while the Congress has only played politics over the issue,” Rupani said.

Hardik Patel had on Sunday asked the Congress to make its stand clear by November 3 on how it would ensure reservation for the Patidar community.

10.20 am: Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a video of his dog, attributing his resurrection on the microblogging website to his pet canine. “People (have) been asking who tweets for this guy… I’m coming clean..it’s me..Pidi..I’m way smarter than him. Look what I can do with a tweet..oops..treat!,” Gandhi said on twitter, posting a video of his dog doing a trick at his master’s command. The video shows a hand placing something edible between the dog’s eyes and nose as the Congress vice president is heard issuing some commands. In a swift, deft move, the canine jumps and catches it in his mouth.