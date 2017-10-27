Live Blog Gujarat election October 27: Shiv Sena sings a different tune than BJP – says no more Modi, Rahul Gandhi can lead India

BJP has formed panels of three probable candidates for each of the total 182 constituencies in poll-bound Gujarat.

11:47 am Static Surveillance Team has arrested a person carrying Rs 20 lakhs in Indian currency and foreign currency worth Rs 3 lakhs in the Navsari District of Gujarat, reports ANI.

11.16 am: “Three years back Rahul Gandhi was called Pappu but now the situation isn’t same. Congress party has found a leader in him,” Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena tells ANI.

10.30 am: PTI reports BJP has formed panels of three probable candidates for each of the total 182 constituencies in poll-bound Gujarat during the state parliamentary board meeting, which was attended by the party president Amit Shah.

The names of the probable candidates were short-listed during the last six days with Shah attending the proceedings of the meeting every day since October 21, sources said. Shah’s involvement in forming the panel of hopefuls for each seat indicates the significance the saffron party is attaching to the high-stake polls, scheduled to be held in two phases in December.

Raut on Thursday said Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country and stressed that the Narendra Modi wave has faded. The anger among people in Gujarat against the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is an indication that the BJP would face a stiff challenge in polls, scheduled to be held in December, he said while addressing on a TV channel.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country. It is wrong to call him ‘Pappu’,” he said referring to the nickname used to mock the Congress vice-president by a section on social media.