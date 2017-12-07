‘Let people enjoy’, Hardik Patel reacts on sex tape row

Hardik Patel, chief of PAAS, said ‘let people watch CDs and enjoy’.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday sought to water-down the much-talked ‘sex CD controversy’. Patel, chief of PAAS, said ‘let people watch CDs and enjoy’. Earlier, Patel had questioned the legitimacy of his personal life issues being raised in the elections. He had said that real issues in the state are being diverted with dirty acts. Hardik said that there were a number of other important matters that needed attention. “It should not be a concern for anyone’s if it is me on the CD. Why am I expected to answer questions about my personal life? The CD is completely false and if you give me Rs 2 crore, I can put (Vijay) Rupani’s face in the video,” he had said. The PAAS chief further blamed BJP, “Once again BJP is using ‘dirty tactics’ to deviate focus from the real issues that face people of Gujarat.” While speaking on the issue – on a lighter note – Patel said he should be more cautious. Hardik said, “As of today onwards, I will keep windows shut even when I take a bath.”

The said CD allegedly shows Hardik Patel with a girl in a hotel room and appeared to have been shot in the month of May. The authenticity of the CD is yet to be verified. Hardik has announced his support to the Congress for the upcoming Gujarat polls, stating that the party has promised to give reservation under Article 31(C) of the Constitution, if voted to power. Hardik has been a critic of PM Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s policies and accused them of being apathetic towards Patels. Hardik has said that reservation formula given by the Congress for his community will be over and above the present 50 per cent quota.