Jignesh Mevani’s 1st day, 1st show: This is what happened when the Gujarat MLA visited collector’s office; video goes viral

Jignesh Mewani visited collector’s office to submit an application form for road development. (IE)

Jignesh Mevani who won is now an MLA of Gujarat, on Tuesday visited the collector’s office to submit an application form. Mevani who won from Vadgam constituency in Banaskantha district visited the collector of Palanpur district and submitted an application to make proper roads in Vadgam villages. The Dalit leader later took to Twitter and posted the picture of the form. He also tweeted a video of his first-day visit to the collector’s office. Mevani won from Vadgam seat in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, defeating BJP’s nominee Vijay Chakravarti by 19,696 votes. Mevani, who contested as an independent candidate with the support of the Congress, polled 95,497 votes on the seat reserved for a Schedule Caste nominee. Chakravarti got 75,801 votes.

WATCH|

Friends, a visit to Collector’s office for new road development. pic.twitter.com/Uy3guV2rrf — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 19, 2017

After emerging as the winner, Mevani thanked all the non-governmental organisations and political parties which had helped him in campaigning. The face of the Dalit agitation in Gujarat, in a message posted earlier on social media, had claimed that he decided to jump into the poll battle after being “persuaded” by youths and numerous agitators.

First Day First Show :

Friends today gave an application form to collector’s office in Palanpur district to make proper roads in Vadgam villages. pic.twitter.com/QRb65rzMmW — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) December 19, 2017

Meanwhile, backward class leader Alpesh Thakor, who had joined the Congress just ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls, also scored his maiden election victory from Radhanpur seat, defeating his closest BJP rival by 15,000 votes. Alpesh Thakor, who had led an agitation against the BJP government over the issues concerning the OBCs under the banner of the Gujarat Kshatriya-Thakor Sena, defeated Lavingji Thakor. Alpesh, who cornered crucial Thakor votes for the Congress, bagged 85,777 votes, while Lavingji Thakor’s tally stood at 70,920 votes.

The voting for the state was done in two phases for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly polls on December 9 and 14. The counting of the votes was done on December 18. BJP emerged victorious for the record time and managed to secure 99 seats. Meanwhile, Congress won 77 seats and 6 were won by Others.