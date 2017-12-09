India is my everything, says PM Narendra Modi in response to Youth Congress leader Salman Nizami’s Twitter diatribe

Prime Minister Modi even accused the Congress Party of misleading the Muslims in the country by giving false hopes. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took on Salman Nizami, a youth Congress leader, over his tweet where he questioned the family background of the prime minister. Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a public rally in Gujarat’s Lunawada, said, “I want to tell all Congress leaders who are abusing me, mocking my poor family, asking who my parents are. This nation is my everything. Every moment of my time is devoted to India and 125 crore Indians,” “There is a youth Congress leader Salman Nizami. He is even campaigning for Congress in Gujarat. He wrote on Twitter about Rahul Ji’s father, grandmother. That is ok but he asks – Modi tell me who is your Mother, who is your father. Such language can’t even be used for enemies,” he added. Nizami had questioned the prime minister’s background, saying: “Rahul Gandhi, son of Rajiv Gandhi. Sacrificed his life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grandson of Indira Gandhi. Sacrificed her life for India. Rahul Gandhi, grand son of Jawaharlal Nehru, fought for India’s independence. Narendra Modi, son of …? Grand son of …?”

As the voting for the first phase of Gujarat assembly polls took-off this morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been canvassing for the public’s mandate by berating every attack made by the Congress Party, especially over Prime Minister Modi’s humble beginning. BJP leader and spokesperson Sambit Patra also said Prime Minister Modi was the son of India, and that the Congress Party was trying to insult the son of the soil.

Prime Minister Modi even accused the Congress Party of misleading the Muslims in the country by giving false hopes. “In every part of the nation, Congress has misled the Muslim community. They have made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise,” he said.